Azerbaijan Army was subjected to fire in direction of Nakhchivan's Havush settlement

On September 4, at 11:20, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of Havush settlement of the Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units stationed in the opposite direction, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

Moreover, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region.

The conducted digging work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.