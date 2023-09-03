Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, the friendly people of Vietnam on the occasion of the national holiday of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – the Independence Day.

It is gratifying that the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are developing and deepening year by year. We attach great importance to the development of our bilateral relations in all areas, including political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational and other spheres. I would also like to emphasize our fruitful cooperation with Vietnam within international institutions, especially the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations.

I think that there are good opportunities for elevating the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level. We would be pleased to see the Vietnamese companies to participate in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works currently underway in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to make full use of the existing potential of traditional friendship relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and expand our mutual activities both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Vietnam everlasting peace and prosperity."