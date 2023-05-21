President of Germany sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

By Azernews





German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.





The letter reads:





"Dear Mr. President!





I wholeheartedly congratulate You and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day.





Your visit to Germany in February and March this year strengthened even more close friendly relations between our countries. Germany also supports Azerbaijan’s partnership with the European Union.





I can assure that Germany will continue to be a reliable partner in your country’s modernization efforts and strengthening of democracy and rule of law. Prospering and modernizing society needs peaceful and stable environment. For this reason, I am strongly confident that Azerbaijan and the whole region will benefit from resolution of regional conflicts. We want to contribute to this as a European Union member.



