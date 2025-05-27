Islamophobia and social media in focus at Youth Forum in Baku

As part of the international conference titled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas”, a panel session on “Youth Voices for Inclusion: Tackling Prejudice and Misconceptions” was held in Baku.

The panel session was moderated by Said Mohamed Said Ahmed, General Secretary of the Maore Committee, Union of the Comoros.

Addressing the session, Samir Boudinar, Director of the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research and a member of the Muslim Council of Elders' Executive Office, said that in the modern era, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence and technology, Islamophobia has become an increasingly dangerous phenomenon.

“Misinformation spread through algorithms and the rapidly spread stereotypes on social media have contributed to the widespread negative image of Muslims. This not only affects a single religious community but also the social cohesion as a whole,” he mentioned.

“Muslim youth living in the West sometimes face discrimination, pressure, and isolation due to their identity. However, this situation also increases their responsibility and role in society. They must not only share their own stories but also convey the peaceful nature of Islam and its cultural values to broader audiences,” he added.

Mohamad Antoni, Chairman of the Institute for Literacy and Education, Executive Director of the Muslim Youth Forum for International Affairs of Indonesia, emphasized that combating Islamophobia is a shared responsibility that extends beyond the Muslim community.

“It is also the responsibility of every young people who respects human rights and believes in justice. In this regard, collaboration among young people representing different cultures, religions and ideas is extremely important,” he noted. "Words are just words until they appear in action. We, as the Muslim Youth Forum, are conducting trainings, research projects and digital campaigns in various countries in this area,” Mohamad Antoni emphasized.

He described enlightened and united youth as the most powerful force that can stand against Islamophobia in a more effective manner.

Other speakers at the session included Martine Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of the International Center for Religion and Diplomacy, Oussama Jammal Secretary General at US Council of Muslim Organizations, Lala Khalilzade, Leading Advisor at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and Carol Ferrara, Graduate Program Director of Marketing Communication Department at Emerson College.

The session continued with engaging discussions.