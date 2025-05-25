President Ilham Aliyev receives Foreign Minister of Ukraine [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, on May 25.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha conveyed the greetings of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to President Ilham Aliyev. The Foreign Minister thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, highlighting the importance of the projects implemented in the city of Irpin.

Andrii Sybiha once again expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the minister to extend his regards to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

During the conversation, the sides underlined that Azerbaijan and Ukraine have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on the prospects for relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, renewable energy, transport, trade, and agriculture.