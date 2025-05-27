President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to visit Azerbaijan on Independence Day

By Nazrin Abdul



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.

According to the information, the visit is scheduled for tomorrow, May 28 — Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

It is also reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Azerbaijan on the same day.

Yesterday, the “May 28 Independence Day Program of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was held at the Be?tepe Congress and Culture Center. Speaking at the event, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Y?lmaz emphasized Turkiye's continued support for Azerbaijan.

He stated:

“We will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, which supported us during the February 6, 2023 earthquake and in our fight against terrorism. This unity of heart will remain strong.”

Y?lmaz added that the unshakable brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye will endure, symbolized by their flags waving side by side.

He concluded by saying that Azerbaijan’s Independence Day is a source of shared pride for the Turkic world, reaffirming that the deep bonds between the two nations will continue to grow.