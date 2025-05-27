Russia wants to return to the South Caucasus – and uses Armenia again

|
From the Zurich Protocols to the peace Treaty
The "Yerevan Dialogue" is taking place in Armenia.
This is some kind of international meeting with vague outlines and uncertain
goals. It is being held for the second time. The first "dialogue"
took place in September last year.
The main purpose of the event, I think, is to force yourself
to listen. Although Nikol Pashinyan didn't say anything new this year. He
uttered the same phrases that the forum guests heard a year ago. With some
minor nuances. If at the first gathering in Yerevan Pashinyan spoke about the
consistency of the text of the peace treaty by 80 percent and about the
remaining "little things" that do not interfere with its signing,
then this year he announced the document's full readiness and Azerbaijan's
"unwillingness" to sign it.
All other traditional agenda items remained unchanged. Just
as nothing changes in Armenia, nothing changes in the course of its
leadership's thinking. The same words, the same accents. Armenian diplomatic
and political thought is not developing. And in the case of Armenia,
"firmness and immutability of position" is not a plus and does not
indicate the strength of political will. This speaks precisely about the lack
of willpower of the country's leadership, which knows perfectly well how to
pull Armenia out of the swamp, but is afraid to take the right steps. Pashinyan
expects that everything will sort itself out somehow, and hopes that if you
pronounce "halva" for a long time and confidently, it will certainly
become sweet in your mouth.
The previous "Yerevan dialogue" passed without a
trace and the neighbors did not feel any sweetness in their mouths. If
Pashinyan expects to assemble a support group in this way, to put together a
team of representatives of diplomatic and political circles loyal to Armenia,
then it is unlikely that he will be able to include the Prime Minister of
Slovakia or the Hungarian Foreign Minister present at the forum in this team.
These figures can in no way be considered as agents of Armenian interests.
Representatives of the EU countries are present at the event only in the logic
of Armenia's European aspirations, and it is very important for Yerevan itself
to maintain such an image, but in a different logic - in the logic of
increasing pressure from Russia. After Sergey Lavrov's visit, the gathering
with the participation of high-ranking guests from Europe looks like a kind of
counterweight. Judging by the Armenian media, the local officials are overjoyed
that Robert Fico has come to them, and Peter Szijjarto has already visited the
forum for the second time.
In principle, it is the right of every State to hold
international meetings. And we do not want to detract from Armenia's right to
hold "dialogues" and invite guests. But such events should not be
held in a country that has nothing to say. Pashinyan has nothing to say about
Armenia, its successes, projects and prospects. All he can do to occupy the
guests' attention is complain about Azerbaijan.
It has long been noted that the Prime Minister of Armenia is
a great visionary, and sometimes his fantasy takes him so far that he
completely loses touch with reality. This is especially evident in the way he
invented to escape from the need to resolve the issue of the toxicity of the
Armenian constitution. The existence of claims on the territory of Azerbaijan
in the basic law is the main reason why the peace treaty has not yet been
signed. Everyone knows this, including the guests of the Yerevan Dialogue.
As the whole world already knows, Azerbaijan demands that
Armenia amend its basic law and remove from it the reference to the declaration
of independence, which proclaimed Armenia's independence by annexing the
territories of our country. Pashinyan himself recognizes the problem, but
cannot solve it legally, because he knows how it will turn out for him. To get
out of the situation, he came up with the following: the parties sign an
agreement, then it is sent to the constitutional Court for approval, and if the
Constitutional Court considers the document to be contrary to the constitution,
he, Pashinyan, personally initiates amendments to the basic law.
"According to the legislation of Armenia, the agreement
must be signed by the Constitutional Court. If the Constitutional Court decides
that the text does not comply with the Constitution, ... an unusual situation
will arise. What will be Armenia's position and mine? I am initiating
constitutional reforms because the peace process and the treaty should not be
missed," he said.
The frivolity of these statements does not require proof. A
reasonable part of Armenian society should be ashamed of their prime minister,
who voices such ideas while speaking to an international audience. Azerbaijan
is a serious and solid state that will not play these games - sign an agreement
and then stand on the sidelines, nervously biting her nails, and wait for what
the uncles sitting in the Armenian Constitutional Court will say. And then wait
for years for Pashinyan, if he survives, to be able to get his zombies to vote
for changes to the constitution. Baku will not waste time on such nonsense,
which will definitely not have a result.
By the way, Turkiye has already played this game with
Yerevan, and it is well known how it ended. It would be very appropriate to
recall now what happened with the so-called Zurich Protocols, signed in 2009
between Armenia and Turkiye. The Constitutional Court of Armenia issued a verdict
on the conformity of the documents with the constitution, but with its own
amendments, which was a gross violation and going beyond the powers of the
Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court of Armenia considered that the
protocols cannot be interpreted and applied in such a way that it would be
possible to talk about a violation of the provisions of paragraph 11 of the
Declaration of independence, from which the constitution is based. Paragraph 11
states that "the Republic of Armenia supports the process of international
recognition of the 1915 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire and Western
Armenia." Based on this, the Constitutional Court considered it
inappropriate to create a joint commission on "genocide" provided for
in the protocols. In addition, the Constitutional Court designated "actual
borders" rather than "interstate ones" so that at the right
moment Armenia could refuse to recognize Turkiye's internationally recognized
borders.
This meant that the Constitutional Court of Armenia
recognized the protocols as conforming to the Constitution of the Republic of
Armenia, but only in an edited form. In other words, the Armenian parliament
had to ratify a document that differed in content from what the Turkish
parliament would have ratified (!). It is not difficult to imagine what this
could lead to, and it is not surprising that the Turkish parliament refused to
ratify. After such a decision by the Armenian Constitutional Court, it became
clear that the normalization process had been reset. Official Yerevan tried
both ways to assure Ankara that the decision of the constitutional court does
not matter and is only advisory in nature. But Turkiye understood everything
perfectly, and the issue was effectively closed, although it "lived"
for several more years, during which the Armenian side tried to create the
appearance of a desire for normalization. In March 2018, Yerevan defiantly
"denounced" the Zurich protocols, which had not worked for a single
day.
There is no doubt that the same fate will befall the peace
treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Yes, Nikol Pashinyan really wants to
sign it, yes, the majority in parliament and even in the Constitutional Court
is loyal to him now. But one cannot discount the huge mass of the opposition,
which is under revanchist steam, and which has enlisted the support of Russia
and is waiting in the wings. With any changes in the structures of power, the
peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be annulled as contrary to the Constitution
of Armenia. Anyone who breaks through to power after Pashinyan will do this,
even if, as in the case of the Zurich Protocols, years pass. Because this
document really contradicts the basic principle on which the Armenian statehood
is built. It is impossible to recognize the territorial integrity of a neighbor
if you have declared your independence by adding his lands to yourself. This is
exactly what Armenia did in 1991, which is why today the Armenian statehood
itself is in question, because "miatsum" has gone down in history and
will not return. And if they try to resuscitate him, Armenia itself will go
down in history.
Besides the revanchists, there is also the diaspora. Even
Serzh Sargsyan, before signing the protocols with Ankara, went to bow to the
diaspora to get its opinion. If she had said no, there would have been no
signing in Zurich, but the diaspora was lenient then, because the times were
different, Turkiye was different, and no one really counted on the effectiveness
of the protocols. Today's Azerbaijan is a different matter.
In October last year, the Constitutional Court of the
Republic of Armenia, at the request of the Government, issued an opinion
according to which the Constitution of Armenia does not contain territorial
claims to any country. Nikol Pashinyan started this farce on the eve of COP29.
The patrons promised that they would achieve the signing of a peace treaty on
the sidelines of the climate conference, and Yerevan hastened to arm itself
with the funny decision of its Constitutional Court in order to be fully armed.
In Baku, they just laughed, because it was really very
funny.