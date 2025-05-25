President Ilham Aliyev receives Speaker of Egyptian Senate [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Speaker of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on May 25.

Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq conveyed the greetings of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the Azerbaijani leader.

Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq underscored that the President of Egypt fondly recalls his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and kind words, asking the Senate Speaker to extend his greetings to the President of Egypt.

Noting that the relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt are of a historic and friendly nature, the Speaker underlined that the two countries support each other within international organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to Azerbaijan and his visit to Egypt, along with the meetings and discussions he had with the President of Egypt during these visits.

The sides acknowledged the significant role of the cooperation between the two countries’ legislative authorities and reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations in developing Azerbaijan-Egypt relations.

During the conversation, the parties also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian relations between the two countries.