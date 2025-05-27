Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss oversight of financial markets

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced that discussions on financial market regulation and oversight have taken place between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

According to a post shared by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov on the social platform “X,” he met with Madina Abylkassymova, Chair of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during a working visit to Kazakhstan.

"As part of my business trip to Kazakhstan, I met with Madina Abylkassymova to discuss key issues related to the regulation and oversight of financial markets. Following the discussions, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between our institutions," Kazimov wrote.

Under the memorandum, both sides agreed to conduct reciprocal visits focused on the current state and development of financial markets, harmonization of regulatory standards, and the adoption of innovative supervisory mechanisms. The agreement also includes enhancing oversight and monitoring tools for market participants, strengthening the protection of consumer and investor rights, and broadening the exchange of experience and information.

The MoU will further support joint training programs, seminars, collaborative research projects, and knowledge-sharing initiatives between the two regulatory bodies.