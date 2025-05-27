President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Beylik village in Lachin district

On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of Beylik village in the Lachin district.

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, briefed the head of state on the newly established infrastructure in the village.

Large-scale construction projects are underway in Lachin, including in Beylik village, as part of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

President Ilham Aliyev also reviewed the conditions at the newly built club-community center in Beylik village.

The center includes rooms designated for dance and hobby groups and is equipped to host various events, including youth gatherings. To promote sustainability, green energy is utilized to power homes, social facilities, and public spaces throughout the village. Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the club-community center and other buildings to support this effort.

President Ilham Aliyev then inspected the newly constructed individual houses in Beylik village.

The entire village has been rebuilt from the ground up, with plans to resettle 90 families—totaling 360 residents. A total of 91 individual houses have been constructed across a 29.6-hectare area. These include 13 two-room, 50 three-room, 15 four-room, and 13 five-room houses.

All necessary conditions have been created to ensure employment for the population. The village features a comprehensive range of economic, social, and utility infrastructure. Internal roads have been constructed, and the village is fully provided with electricity, communication services, water, and natural gas.