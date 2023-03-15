Azerbaijan's State Security Service arrests foreigner on espionage

Qabil Ashirov

During the investigation of the criminal case carried out by the State Security Service, reasonable suspicions were established that foreign citizen Ghaedi Mohammad Najaf, born in 1994, had committed espionage crimes in the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Security Service, on the basis of numerous evidences gathered, it was found out that by the order of the foreign special service body Ghaedi Mohammad Najaf organized the collection and provision of information, which is a state secret, and to be used to the detriment of the security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including obtaining personal information about the employees of the law enforcement agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, conducting personal relations with them and involving them in secret cooperation by the special service agency of a foreign country.

Ghaedi Mohammad Najaf was charged with criminal liability under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the court ordered preventive detention against him.

Criminal investigations are ongoing.