Azerbaijani president congratulates Estonian opposite side on Independence Day

24 February 2023 [11:32] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Estonian President Alar Karis on the occasion of the national holiday of the country - Independence Day.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia - Independence Day.

Friendship and cooperative relationships bind Azerbaijan and Estonia together. I believe the development of our relations based on good traditions, expansion of cooperation will continue to serve interests of our countries and peoples from now on.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, success in your activities, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and welfare.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

