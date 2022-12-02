Baku summons French Chargé d'Affaires over anti-Azerbaijani resolution

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Chargé d'Affaires of France in Azerbaijan Julien Le Lan was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry over the November 30 resolution by the French National Assembly, Azernews reports per the Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, it was noted that the recent resolution, as well as the resolution adopted some time ago by the Senate, is another French provocation against Azerbaijan.

The ministry gave a consistent response to each of the statements in this resolution, which reflects the biased and one-sided position of France towards Azerbaijan to the detriment of international law.

It was pointed out that this resolution, like a number of other steps taken by France, is an attempt to undermine the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Further, the ministry emphasized that the statements made by the representative of the French government at the hearings on the resolution clearly showed that the French government was behind the resolution and that the country could not act as a fair and neutral mediator.

Besides, the ministry informed the official that the resolution was strongly rejected by Azerbaijan, and once again demanded to refrain from actions and statements that are directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and mean interference in its internal affairs.

In turn, the French diplomat reiterated that the resolution, just like the previous one, does not reflect the official position of the French government and that the government supports negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that he would convey the position of the Azerbaijani side to the relevant agencies.

Commenting on the matter, Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva stated that the resolution of the French National Assembly deals a severe blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

She noted that against the backdrop of an anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted earlier in the French Senate, this document reaffirms the French Parliament's disregard for international law.

"Such biased resolutions not only impede the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia but also negatively affect the development of political, economic, and cultural relations in the region," the official stated.

The ombudswoman added that by this resolution, France supports the occupation policy pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan and opposes the sovereignty and territorial integrity principles envisaged by international law. The defense of Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijani lands for 30 years, manifests the French government's disrespect for human rights and freedom, she noted.

"I resolutely condemn once again the unfair position of the lower house of the French parliament and regard its actions as a provocative step. I also urge France to stop activities inciting ethnic hatred in the region," Aliyeva stated.