Status of martyr to be assigned to those killed in plane crash in Azerbaijan

By Trend

According to the law, a status of martyr will be assigned to those killed in the plane crash in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said at the briefing in connection with the helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training center on Nov. 30, Trend reports.

On November 30, at about 10:40 am, a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range located in the Khizi district.

According to SBS, as a result of the crash, 14 people died and two were injured.



