TODAY.AZ / Politics

Status of martyr to be assigned to those killed in plane crash in Azerbaijan

01 December 2021 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

According to the law, a status of martyr will be assigned to those killed in the plane crash in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said at the briefing in connection with the helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training center on Nov. 30, Trend reports.

On November 30, at about 10:40 am, a military helicopter of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range located in the Khizi district.

According to SBS, as a result of the crash, 14 people died and two were injured.


Print version

Views: 114

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also