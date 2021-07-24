MFA: Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable

By Azernews

The recent provocations of the Armenian side, attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated in connection with the Armenian side’s firing of the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border in Kalbajar district on July 23.

According to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, on July 23, 2021, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the area of Kalbajar district of the Armenia-Azerbaijani state border. One of the servicemen was killed as a result of sniper fire from the opposite side.

"Armenia bears all the responsibility for the development of the situation in this way," the ministry stated.

"Azerbaijan retains the right to take all necessary steps to protect its territorial integrity within its international borders, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region," the statement reads.

It should be noted that the presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.