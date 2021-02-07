Azerbaijani diplomats view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV

By Trend

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, together with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, and other officials got acquainted with the cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil, the special correspondent of the Trend TV Karabakh bureau reports.

The diplomatic corps’ officials were informed about the atrocities committed by the Armenians.

World-famous photographer Reza Degati told the diplomats about the demolitions, noting that he had never encountered this before.

“I have been highlighting wars for 40 years, but I have never encountered such cases before. I haven't even heard of it. Over the past 27-year period of the Armenian occupation, extremely serious crimes have been committed here,” Degati said.

Upon the instruction of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev jointly with Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan started to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on Feb. 6.







