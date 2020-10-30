Azerbaijan's MoD notes chaos, mass desertion in Armenian army

By Trend





As a result of successful military operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the Armenian Armed Forces, panic reigns in the Armenian society, while chaos and mass desertion have become usual inside the Armenian army itself, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Oct. 29.

In accordance with the received information, among the volunteers and personnel of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, the cases of use of weapons against each other, refusal to participate in hostilities, retreat from the positions without orders and mass desertion have become more frequent.

The disagreements between volunteers and contract servicemen brought to the position of the 7th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces resulted in an armed conflict, with killed and wounded.

The high command of the Armenian Armed Forces was informed that the personnel who were supposed to advance towards the Sos settlement of the Khojavand district refused to obey the command and left the district.

Meanwhile, the servicemen of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces massively refused to go to Nagorno-Karabakh region. The military prosecutors who urgently arrived at the military unit threatening the soldiers with arrest forced them to sign a commitment to carry out combat missions.

A similar incident occurred in a military unit stationed in the Armenian Koti settlement. The servicemen of this military unit were arrested by the military police for refusing to participate in hostilities.