Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian servicemen refusing to fight

The personnel of the Armenian armed forces, who has recently been suffering crushing defeats in various directions of the front, are refusing to fight, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“It became known that the servicemen of the reserve units of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces refused to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh. Therefore, villagers were attracted to battle positions. Also, in protest against the participation of their children in the fighting, local residents blocked some roads,” said the ministry.

Friends and relatives of the servicemen of the defense zone to the north of Hadrut and the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian armed forces in Aghdara district are calling the servicemen, begging them to retreat, laying down their arms.

The ministry also added that there is a lack of food, fuel, and ammunition in units of the armed forces of Armenia.