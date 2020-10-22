President Aliyev: Missile attacks on Ganja war crime [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia’s missile attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is a war crime, Azertag reported on 22 October.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Turkish Ombudsman Seref Malkoc in Baku.

“As you know, Armenia has committed yet another act of aggression against Azerbaijan, another act of terrorism... They cannot confront us on the battlefield and try to make up for this bitter defeat by shelling civilians. Two cowardly attacks on Ganja and the hitting of Ganja with ballistic missiles are war crimes. The Armenian leadership will be held accountable for this crime... They specifically targeted civilians. As you know, we have many casualties, including children, women and the elderly. This once again shows the predatory nature of Armenian fascism. This shows once again that by breaking the back of Armenian fascism, we will save our region from great troubles and great tragedies,” the president said.

Aliyev added that Azerbaijan’s cities and towns came under fire on a daily basis.

“According to information given to me, 190 shells hit Tartar region alone from 6 to 8 o’clock in the morning. More than 90 shells hit Agdam region. There have been days when 2,000 shells landed in Tartar region. So they want to destroy our cities, they want to break the will of the Azerbaijani people. But they fail and become even more depraved. We take our revenge on the battlefield,” he said.

The president said that Armenia posed a huge threat to the world.

“We have never taken and will never take any action against civilians. Although they are firing on our ancient historical city of Ganja, we are not and will not fire on Armenian cities or the cities of Nagorno-Karabakh. Our superiority is manifested further through these moral values and shows the whole world again that Armenia poses a huge threat to the world. The criminal and fascist regime in Armenia is the biggest threat to our region, and Azerbaijan is doing its best to eliminate this threat. Good news comes from the frontline every day. We liberate new cities and villages from occupiers every day. The victorious Azerbaijani Army is fulfilling its glorious mission,” Aliyev added.

He hailed the Turkish media coverage of the present-day war. Meanwhile, he accused some international media outlets of distortion and attempts to describe Azerbaijan as an “aggressor”.

“The Turkish people support us. The conflict is widely covered in the Turkish media. Azerbaijan's legitimate case is delivered to the world through the Turkish media. This is also very important. Unfortunately, the media of many countries unilaterally side with Armenia. This is great injustice. This is fraud. This is the distortion of events. Attempts to portray Azerbaijan as an aggressor or occupier have no basis, of course. Therefore, the presence of the Turkish media here from the first days and their reports from the war zone serve to provide accurate information on this issue to the world,” he said.

Aliyev stressed the fact that Armenians had insulted and destroyed Azerbaijani mosques and historical sites during their occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven regions around. He also noted the foreign support to Armenia in 1990s and now.

“The buildings of all our villages have been destroyed, our mosques have been destroyed. The whole world saw images of a destroyed mosque in a village in Zangilan on the Internet yesterday. They kept pigs in that mosque. They have insulted our mosques. They have destroyed all our historical sites. There are only stones of houses left. All roofs, windows and belongings have been looted. Unfortunately, they invaded our lands with foreign support in the early 1990s. In the current situation too, we see that they are receiving help from abroad. Mercenaries are sent there. A lot of weaponry is sent there. Nevertheless, we are breaking the back of this ugly regime. We continue our just cause. We have a brotherly country such as Turkey by our side. We are always together,” the president said.

In turn, the Turkish ombudsman described Azerbaijan’s struggle as fair.

“This is a struggle for law, a struggle in the field of human rights – to drive the occupiers out of your homeland. This is the most natural and legitimate right of international law, of human conscience and human morality. You do it extraordinarily well.Your statements every evening about how many villages and cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy and happiness to people all over Turkey,” he said.