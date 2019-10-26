TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's First VP meets wives of heads of state and gov’t, who attended 18th NAM Summit (PHOTO)

26 October 2019 [12:37] - TODAY.AZ

Wives of the heads of state and government, who attended the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with guests.

The guests first toured the Heydar Aliyev Center. They were informed that the Center is engaged in studying and promoting Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev`s statehood policy and legacy.

The guests viewed “Pearls of Azerbaijan”, “Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity”, “Doll in Art” exhibitions.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then addressed the event.
















































