Mamagama band to release its first mini-album

By Laman Ismayilova



Mamagama rock band is gearing up to release its first mini-album.

The band announced this news on social media, sharing an audio teaser from the upcoming release.

The EP (Extended Play) is titled "37", with an official release date yet to be announced. However, based on the teaser, fans can expect it soon.

Mamagama is an Azerbaijani musical band formed in 2021 in Baku. The lineup of the band consists of vocalist Asaf Mishiyev, guitarist Hasan Heydar and drummer Arif Imanov.

The band is known for its unique fusion of rock, pop, and traditional Azerbaijani music.

The vocalist of the band, Asaf Mishiyev, participated in the 2020 season of the project "The Voice." He reached the knockout round in Polina Gagarina's team.

Mamagama rapidly gained popularity through performances at various international festivals, such as Kënga Magjike, known as one of Albania's leading music events, alongside Festivali i Këngës.

Their performance of the single "Dreamer" secured them the top award in the "International Artists" category.

On 4 February 2025, ?TV announced that Mamagama had been internally chosen to represent Azerbaijan in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, Switzerland, with the song "Run with U".

Although Azerbaijani national instruments have previously been featured on the Eurovision stage, it was for the first time in the history of the competition that the sound of the saz was heard throughout Europe.

This instrument symbolises the deep connection between music and the human soul, as well as its ability to bring even inanimate objects to life.

Mamagama performed in the first semifinal on 13 May 2025, where they failed to qualify to the grand final.