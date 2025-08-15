India and China move to resume border trade

India and China are in talks to resume border trade that was suspended in 2020, according to international media reports, Azernews reports.

Authorities from both countries are negotiating the reopening of trade routes along the border, which had been operational for more than 30 years at three key points in the Himalayan region.

The trade posts were shut down following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a simultaneous escalation in border tensions between the two nations. The deterioration in relations led to deadly clashes, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops.