Putin signals potential for new START deal if Ukraine crisis is resolved

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that a renewed agreement on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with the United States is possible — but only if both nations can work toward a lasting resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the Interfax.

Putin made the comments during a meeting with senior officials, held in preparation for his upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday. He acknowledged what he described as “genuine and active efforts” by Washington to bring an end to the hostilities in Ukraine and to lay the groundwork for long-term peace — not just between Russia and the U.S., but also in Europe and globally.

The New START treaty, a key arms control pact between the two nuclear powers, was originally signed in 2010 and took effect in 2011. Russia suspended its participation in the agreement in 2023 but has stated it would continue to observe certain elements of the treaty.