Eminent sculptors create panel reflecting role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in history

A workshop of sculptors has been held at NUR Art House within Heydar Aliyev's Legacy Festival timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Aysel Nagiyeva, Zaur Gahramanov, Farid Mammadov, Zumrud Abbaszadeh, Zaniyat Mammadova, Melekkhanim Aliyeva, Amin Alasgarli, Gulara Nabiyeva and Dinara Muzaffarli took part in the sculpture workshop, co-organized by NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, World Craft Council Europe and NUR Art House, Azernews reports.

The author of the festival's idea is the head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, the workshop curator is talented sculptor Teymur Garibov.

Speaking about the workshop, Dadash Mammadov said that its main purpose is not only to create art objects, but also to provide an opportunity to follow the creative process.

"The workshop's central moment was the creation of a large panel. Each sculptor created his own separate work, combining which we got a large composition, reflecting the role of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the country`s glorious history," Mammadov said.

The guests of the workshop had a great chance to witness how art works in different styles are being created as well as to communicate with artists in a friendly atmosphere.

The workshop as a form of self-improvement of masters and training of young talents is held in order to support creative youth and promote the Azerbaijani culture and art.

The event drew the attention of many art enthusiasts, who longed to see behind the curtain of the creative process.

