Imagine Dragons to perform at Baku Crystal Hall

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Imagine Dragons will perform at Baku Crystal Hall on September 2 as part of the world tour "Mercury World Tour".

Formed in 2008, the American pop rock band consists of four members, including lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, Azernews reports.

The band first gained exposure with the release of their single "It's Time", followed by their award-winning debut studio album Night Visions (2012).

The Rolling Stone Magazine named "Radioactive", which held the record for most weeks charted on the Billboard Hot 100, the "biggest rock hit of the year".

The band's second studio album Smoke + Mirrors (2015) reached number one in the US, Canada and the UK. This was followed by their third studio album Evolve (2017), which resulted in three chart-topping singles, "Believer", "Thunder", and "Whatever It Takes", also making them the artist with the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart.

Imagine Dragons has won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award, and one World Music Award.

Imagine Dragons has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. They were the most streamed group of 2018 on Spotify and are the first rock act to have four songs, "Radioactive", "Demons", "Believer", and "Thunder", to surpass one billion streams each. According to Billboard, "Believer", "Thunder", and "Radioactive" were the three best performing rock songs of the 2010s.