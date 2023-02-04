Eyyub Yagubov releases video message to his music fans [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova



People's Artist Eyyub Yagubov has released a video message to his music fans, Azernews reports.

The singer will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace together with Big Band Sound Pro on February 15-16.

Big Band Sound Pro orchestra was founded by Eyyub Yagubov under the direction of the artistic director, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Television Fuad Musayev, and People's Artist Javan Zeynalli.

Last year the orchestra performed sold-out concerts at the Heydar Aliyev Palace for four days; at the State Security Service Cultural House for two days; at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall for two days, for a day at the Green Theater, and for a day at the Sea Breeze Resort.

Tickets can be purchased on the website iTicket.az and at all ticket offices in Baku.

For detailed information, please contact: +994124933377

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.