Documentary about Shusha released on social media [VIDEO]

By Azernews Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Page 270" has been released on YouTube, Azernews reports.

The documentary was presented to the general public last year.

The film provides insight into the cultural and art figures, who made Shusha city world famous.

The documentary also talks about the hard times that the city faced.

The film's title is symbolic since Shusha's 270th anniversary was celebrated last year.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history.

The documentary was produced by the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network, whose project became the winner of a special competition held during the Year of Shusha.

The film "Page 270" was shot as part of the winning project "Looting of Shusha's material and cultural heritage as a result of the Armenian occupation and the destruction of educational institutions".

The documentary immediately captured the audience's attention.

Musallim Hasanov (researcher), Zaki Guluyev (film director), Kamala Jahidgizi (producer), Emin Huseynova (cinematographer), Soltan Ibrahimov (cameraman), Arzum Nurushzade (editing) and Ayaz Mirzoyeva (screenwriter) worked on the film.

The full version of the film is available on Azerbaijan Journalists' Network page.