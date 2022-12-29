Renowned dancer premieres new one-man show

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Well-known national dancer Farid Kazakov has presented a new one-man's show in Baku, Azernews reports. Its premiere took place at M Theater to mark the dance's birthday anniversary.

As the dancer says, the year 2022 is especially important for him as it marks two significant dates the dancer's 25th birthday anniversary and 10 years since he started to represent Azerbaijan in the international arena.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Vidadi Hasanov stands behind the staging of the one-man show "The Suffering of a Young Man".

Speaking about the one-man show, Farid Kazakov said that it tells a story of an artist, who thinks that he wants to go beyond academic art and create something different, his own art genre.

"This year I personally met People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov, who is a great professional and a very talented person. We held creative discussions and decided to stage a one-man show. The main task of my solo performance is to show young people that there is always a way out of suffering and challenges. Everyone is free to choose their own path," the dancer said.

The difficulties on the road to success have only hardened the character of the dancer. Despite all the hurdles, he could manage to get recognition for his dancing skills.

The dancer continued to work hard on himself and years later his dreams have come true.

During the one-man show premiere, Farid Kazakov shone on stage, catching admiring glances.

Recall that Farid Kazakov previously performed a one-man show Enuement, the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan. The one-man show was staged by Russian director Louise Eyre.

Notably, Farid Kazakov is a two-time winner of the Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan prize. Moreover, the dancer's name has recently entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

In 2021, the dancer won the Turkiye Zirve Odulleri prize in Turkiye. He got the title of the Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts.

In 2021, Kazakov was appointed as the European Cultural Association's ambassador.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkiye within the European Cultural Association.