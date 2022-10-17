IWS Azerbaijan accepts artworks for Water and Color Harmony-2022 exhibition

By Azernews

The IWS Azerbaijan and the Khatai Arts Center have started to accept watercolor paintings for the exhibition Water and Color Harmony-2022, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will be held with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Artists, and the State Art Gallery.

Each artist can submit 1-2 artworks to the exhibition. The project is open to Azerbaijani artists over 18 years.

The watercolor paintings should be on topics covering Azerbaijani culture, traditions, historical monuments, and landscapes. Posters and collages are not accepted.

The application deadline is November 10. Photos of watercolor works should be sent to the e-mail address [email protected]

Photos of works should be 2-5 MB in a high-quality format. The list of participants selected by the jury will be announced on November 14.

The selected artworks will be exhibited at Khatai Arts Center.

Founded in 2012, the International Watercolor Society has successfully integrated more than 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace. It also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.