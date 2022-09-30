The Greatest Showman musical staged in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The spectacular musical The Greatest Showman was premiered at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

The production was timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Jam SS theater studio.

The musical in Baku impressed the audience with a large number of dance numbers, bright costumes, and beautiful songs.

The author and creator of the project is the head of the Jam Group Aziz Azizov, who also took part in the theater production, playing the main role.

"The preparation of the musical took about three months. A lot of work on the mass numbers was done by the main choreographer of the team Zarina Rahimova and assistant Dilara Mursalova. The vocal and choral part of the performance was staged thanks to the main vocalists of the Jam SS theater studio Natavan Guliyeva and Aliya Ragimova. Andrew Freeman and Margo Isma were engaged in the work on the scenery and costumes that could convey the entire atmosphere of the musical," Aziz Azizov told Trend Life.

" I would like to note that the Jam SS team and Rasul Gasanov, who staged the musical, played an equally important role in the musical. As a performance, The Greatest Showman, staged in Baku, can be called a world premiere," he said.

Recall that The Greatest Showman is a 2017 American biographical musical drama film directed by Michael Gracey.

The film is based on the story and life of P.T. Barnum, a famous showman and entertainer, and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions.