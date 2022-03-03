Mountain Jews history reflected in art

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art admirers have gathered at the National Carpet Museum to enjoy vibrant paintings of the Israeli artist Rami Meir.

Rami Meir is an Israeli artist who was born in Azerbaijan. He is also a poet, singer, author of song lyrics.

Meir is the chairman of Russia's Mountain Jewish Union of Artists. His paintings are stored in many private art collections in Russia, the United States and Israel.

Rami Meir creates paintings in various art styles from realism to impressionism. His art works are characterized by unique symbols which never cease to amaze art lovers.

His solo exhibition in Baku features 30 paintings from the Mountain Jews series, including works in the technique of metal engraving, wooden sculptures, neon sign paintings, and decorative coins made of precious metals, created based on the artist’s paintings.

Director of the National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, Azerkhalcha Production Director Alisafa Nuriyev, the head of the International Charitable Fund of Mountain Jews in Azerbaijan Shaul Davidov, Representative of the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan Mark Ifraimov, exhibition curator Maria Filatova spoke at the opening of the exposition.

In their remarks, they noted that the Rami Meir's works are united by one topic – the history, culture, traditions, and customs of Mountain Jews, a small nation with a distinctive culture and their own Juuri language.

Mountain Jews history in art

The artist's solo exhibition "The History of One People – For the Whole World" left no one indifferent.

Through his art works, he strives to present the history of the Mountain Jews.

"It is important to understand that it was in Azerbaijan that Mountain Jews got the opportunity to live in peace, engage in agriculture, crafts, and trade. Our people call Guba the land of our mothers because it was here that our mothers gave birth to their sons and daughters for many centuries," the artist said.

While working on the series, Rami Meir studied the history of his people in detail. He collected a number of historical materials, books, pre-revolutionary postcards, old newspapers, archival documents which helped him to recreate traditions, crafts and traditional costumes of Mountain Jews through art.

The artist also paid great attention to the fabrics of that time, their texture and colors, and transferred all this to his paintings.

The exhibition presents not only paintings, but also chased products created in 1982-1983 and woodcarving art.

Especially for the exhibition, Azerkhalcha OJSC wove the carpet Guba Carpet Weavers from Girmizi Gasaba based on the artist's same-name painting.

The weavers have been given the difficult task: to create a multi-figure portrait carpet in the traditional weaving technique.

Rami Meir also expressed his delight with the collection of the National Carpet Museum. The museum exhibits left a lasting impression on the artist.

The exhibition will run until April 1.