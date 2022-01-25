Opera and Ballet Theater to premiere new ballet

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will premiere the ballet "Legend of the Caspian Sea" by the talented composer Lala Jafarova.

The ballet "Legend of the Caspian" tells about the struggle of two rulers for the conquest of new Caspian lands and about the love of young people against the backdrop of this confrontation.

Lala Jafarova is also the author of the libretto. The choreographer and director of the ballet is People's Artist, presidential scholarship holder Kamilla Huseynova, art director- Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev.

Leading soloists of the ballet troupe, Honored Artists Anar Mikailov, Makar Fershtandt, as well as soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Seymur Gadiyev, Islam Mammadov and others will take part in the ballet.

The performance will be conducted by the laureate of the Antal Dorati International Conducting Competition Orkhan Gashimov.

Lala Jafarova is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers. She is an associate professor at the Baku Musical Academy.

Jafarova is an author of a symphony, two concertos for piano and symphony orchestra, symphonic suites, chamber, instrumental and jazz works, music for films, marches, songs.

Her works have been successfully performed by symphony orchestra and a choir at the State Philharmonic Hall.