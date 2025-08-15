US treasury temporarily lifts sanctions to allow preparations for Alaska Summit

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has temporarily lifted certain sanctions on Russia to permit financial transactions necessary for the preparation and hosting of a summit in Alaska, Azernews reports.

According to the information, operations that are typically prohibited under existing sanctions regimes (RuHSR and URSR) will be allowed until 12:01 a.m. on August 20, 2025, provided they are essential for participation in or support of the summit taking place in the state of Alaska.

It is noted that this temporary measure does not involve the unfreezing of any Russian assets that are currently blocked under the anti-Russia sanctions.