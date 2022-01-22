State Art Gallery opens virtual exhibition [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Art Gallery has launched a virtual exhibition dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Black January.

The exhibition includes works from the gallery's collection. Among them are art pieces by prominent artists Nazim Rakhmanov, Rafael Muradov, Faig Ahmadov, Ayyub Huseynov, Namig Zeynalov, Beyim Hajizade, Eldar Babazade, Rashid Heydarzade, Nazim Rakhmanov and others.

The exhibition is available on the gallery's social networks.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by the Soviet troops in Baku, upon an order from the USSR leadership that was trying to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and strangle the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was committed with brutality. Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

