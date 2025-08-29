Master classes themed 'Magic of Hands' to be held in Shaki

By Laman Ismayilova



On September 1, master classes titled "Magic of Hands" will be held at the Shaki State Art Gallery, organized by the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture.

Many forms of art have been preserved and continue to develop in ancient Shaki, a city renowned as a center of craftsmanship.

The master classes will cover traditional arts such as shebeke (stained glass), tekelduz (embroidery), and other crafts.

Both local residents and visitors to the city are expected to participate in the event.

Shebeke is a traditional Azerbaijani art form of stained glass mosaic set in wooden frames without the use of glue or nails.

Originating in regions like Shaki, it showcases the high level of craftsmanship in woodworking and design. Artisans carve small wooden pieces, typically from walnut or boxwood, and fit them together with colorful glass to form intricate geometric and floral patterns.

Shebeke is not only decorative but also functional, filtering sunlight into vibrant displays of color. It is most famously seen in the windows of the Shaki Khans' Palace, representing a unique blend of artistry, precision, and cultural heritage.

Tekelduz is a traditional Azerbaijani form of decorative embroidery, most famously practiced in the city of Shaki. It is typically done by hand on black velvet fabric using silk threads, creating vibrant and detailed patterns.

The motifs often include floral, plant, and symbolic elements, reflecting the region's cultural and artistic heritage.

Tekelduz is usually stitched freehand without pre-drawn patterns, showcasing the artisan's skill and creativity.

Historically, it was used to decorate clothing, household textiles, and interior items like pillow covers, wall hangings, and traditional garments.

Today, tekelduz remains an important part of Shaki's craft tradition and is preserved through workshops and cultural programs.