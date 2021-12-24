Nizami Ganjavi's statue erected in Minsk

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi's monument has been erected in Minsk, Belarus.

The monument to Azerbaijani poet and thinker was installed by the presidential order of Ilham Aliyev declaring 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The statue stands next to the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus.

Designed by People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, the monument reaches 3.5 meters.

The official opening of the monument is expected in the near future.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.