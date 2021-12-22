National documentary enjoys int'l success

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Shamil Aliyev's documentary "Creators" enjoys international success.

The film has won Diamond Award at Europe Film Festival 2021 as well as Special Mention Prize within London International Monthly Film Festival 2021.

Europe Film Festival U.K. (EFFUK) is a reputable monthly competition and annual online film festival based in one of the elegant cities in the world, London in 2020-2021. The results were announced virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary "Creators" tells about the life and work of well-known architects Mikail Useynov (1905-1992) and Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946).

Mikail Useynov and Sadig Dadashev were the same age, studied together at school and university. They were one of the first graduates of the architectural faculty of the Azerbaijan Polytechnic Institute. They were even tied by family ties - Useynov's sister was married to Dadashev.

As students, they received the first prize for the joint project of the monument to Nizami Ganjavi (1926). Among their best architectural works are the buildings of the Azerbaijan's Central Committee of the Communist Party, the Azerbaijan Conservatory, the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature and other buildings in Baku.

The joint work of outstanding architects reflected the formation and development of Azerbaijani architecture.

The film also tells how the communist ideology affected their creativity and Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in the 20th century.

The film has been recently premiered at Nizami Cinema Center.

The documentary was produced by the order of the Culture Ministry and Salname film studio in 2020.

Although the film has been already awarded at international film festivals in Italy, India, Japan, USA, Great Britain, it was presented in Baku for the first time.

The author of the idea is the chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Architects' Union, Honored Architect Elbay Gasimzade.

Rufat Suleymanov (director of photography), artistic director Lala Huseynzade Azer Asgarov (composer) and Nazim Huseynov (producer) were engaged in the filming process.