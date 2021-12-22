Rahim Jafarov's novel wins prize in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rahim Jafarov's novel "Sato" has won New Horizons literary prize.

The novel tells about a child who believes that he is a rear Admiral, trapped in another body. Is it mental disorder or truth?

The book "Sato" was released in 2020 in Moscow. The book is intended for people over 18 years old.

In February, the novel won "NOS" prize (New Literature) for supporting new trends in modern literature in Russian.

Ragim Jafarov is famous for his social and psychological fiction. In addition to "Sato", he also wrote the novel "Mark and Ezra".

Notably, New Horizons is an annual Russian literary award in the field of science fiction. The prize is awarded for a work in fantastic genre, innovative in terms of subject matter, images and style.

The award was established in 2013 by an initiative group of journalists and literary critics to reward authors pushing the boundaries of the genre.



