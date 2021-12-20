Azerbaijan, Spain to expand cultural ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with the Spain's Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Mediation Ramon Blecua Casas to discuss the prospects of cultural cooperation.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov praised the favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Noting the importance of joint activities, Anar Karimov reiterated the successful cooperation within the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally held since 2011 within the Baku Process initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

He also provided insight into the "Peace4Culture" global campaign aimed at preserving cultural heritage and creating peaceful and sustainable societies.

The Culture Minister invited Ramon Blecua Casas to join this global challenge.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed his deep interest in the global campaign and stressed the importance of preserving Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

The Ambassador noted that culture is the most powerful tool that unites peoples, countries and humanity in general.

The meeting continued with a discussion of issues of mutual interest.