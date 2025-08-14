New Caledonia’s FLNKS rejects Bougeval Agreement

On August 13, New Caledonia’s Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) confirmed that it has rejected the Bougeval Agreement, signed in early July with the government and pro-independence representatives, Azernews reports, citing French media outlets.

The decision to withdraw from the accord—intended to establish a “State of New Caledonia”—was adopted during an extraordinary congress of the FLNKS on Saturday and formally announced at a press conference in Nouméa on Wednesday.

Dominique Fochi, Secretary-General of the Caledonian Union and a member of the FLNKS Political Bureau, stated that the movement “officially rejects the Bougeval Agreement draft because it does not align with the principles and achievements of our struggle.”

The proposed text provided for the creation of a “State of New Caledonia” and Caledonian citizenship, as well as the possible transfer of sovereign powers such as currency, justice, and policing. However, it did not include the holding of a new referendum on independence—an omission that has triggered strong backlash among independence supporters.