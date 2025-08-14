Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan Sheibani to visit Turkiye

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan Sheibani is set to visit Turkiye today, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the visit but did not disclose its purpose.

It is worth noting that Minister Sheibani previously visited Turkiye in January of this year, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During that trip, he held meetings with Turkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of National Defense, and the head of the National Intelligence Organization.