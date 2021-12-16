Junior Eurovision. Sona Azizova holds first rehearsal

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Sona Azizova, Azerbaijani entry for Junior Eurovision Song Contest is getting ready to mesmerize music fans with her beautiful pop ballade.

The first rehearsal has already been held at the prestigious arts center La Seine Musicale in Paris.

Sona Azizova will perform the song "One Of Those Days" composed by Maria Broberg, Francisco Farie, Martin Wijk, Hampus Evrenius. Javid Shahbasbekov and Sona Azizova worked on the Azerbaijani version of the song.

Sona Azizovais expected to perform under the number 14. As for the stage outfit, the young talent was dressed in an elegant white dress.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be the 19th edition of the annual Junior Eurovision Song Contest, organized by France Télévisions and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The contest will be held on December 19 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, following the country's victory at the 2020 contest with the song "J'imagine", performed by Valentina.

This will be the first time the contest is held in France, as well as the first Eurovision event to be held in the country since Eurovision Young Dancers 1999 in Lyon and the first to be held in Paris since Eurovision Young Dancers 1989.

Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Azerbaijan's previous entries included duet Suada Alakbarova and Omar Sultanov (2012), Rustam Karimov (2013) and Fidan Huseynova (2018).

