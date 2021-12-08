Heydar Aliyev Palace to present new play

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace will premiere a new play "Five Doors" on December 29.

The play will be staged within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi and the poet's 880th anniversary.

The play "Five Doors" is based on "Khamsa" (Quintet), an epic poetry collection written in the form of masnavi (couplet).

The audience is invited to reveal five poems in a peculiar form - through the entrance to five doors, which are portals to the past. The play also includes some elements of the pantomime art.

The project aims at promoting of Nizami's legacy. It also focuses on providing support to young talents.

The images will be embodied by the students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The project is being implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Palace and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts with the support of the Culture Ministru.

Stage director is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, scriptwriter - Shahin Musaoghlu, composer - Tamilla Asadova.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku.