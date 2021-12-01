AFW 2021: Famous designer to present Khari Bulbul print dress

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Just one day left before the long-awaited Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

The large-scale event will take place at Hilton Baku Hotel on December 2-3.

Famous fashion designer, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova is getting ready for the fashion week.

For the first time, the designer has created a stunning Khari Bulbul print for a silk dress, Trend Life reported.

The dress will be presented in the final part of the designer's new collection - spring / summer 2022 as part of the 11th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Speaking about her fashion idea, Fakhriya Khalafova noted that Khari Bulbul flower is inextricably linked with Shusha and Karabakh. It is a symbol of love and peace, a real talisman of Azerbaijan, a national symbol of Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The designer dedicated her fashion project to the two major historical events in the history of Azerbaijan: first anniversary of Victory Day and the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

"Khari Bulbul is not only a stunning and unique flower, but it is also multifaceted and complex to design. This textile print, intended for direct printing on fabrics and used to apply patterns on natural materials, could fully reflect the inimitable beauty of the Khari Bulbul flower," the designer said.

The designer stressed the importance of Khari Bulbul textile print. Since until now, there was no such fabric available. So, Fakhriya Khalafova decided to create it by herself.

She drew a sketch and asked specialist in ebru art (painting on water) Sevinj Aliyeva for help.

As a result, Khari Bulbul print was created on the basis of natural paints and transferred to silk fabric.

"Major work has been done to implement this fashion project which is an exclusively handmade. I put all my knowledge, my soul and many years of experience into designing this dress...," said Khalafova.

In conclusion, Fakhriya Khalafova expressed her confidence that the fashion collection, especially a silk dress will make a great impression on fashionistas.

Being an annual large-scale fashion project, Azerbaijan Fashion Week suspended its work for two whole years for objective reasons such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, when the fight against coronavirus in the world and in the country has reached a new level, and most importantly, when Azerbaijan returned its territories. A new life has already started and fashion returned as well.

So, the 11th season of the fashion week will be held under the motto "Return".

Khari Bulbul, an endemic flower growing in Karabakh, has become the symbol of the upcoming season.

Azerbaijani and Kazakh fashion houses and designers Fakhriya Khalafova, Amelie, Nubi, Lora Atelier, Mario Russo, K.Fabuel, Lora, Libas, Nara Eyvazova, Giedi, Alex Chzhen (Kazakhstan), Hanym (Kazakhstan), Volskata Atelier (Kazakhstan) have already confirmed their participation in the Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

In May 2015, the first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in Azerbaijan, which marked the beginning of the Fashion Weeks in the country.

The large-scale project became the primary reason for the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country, because the few fashion designers who existed at that time were scattered throughout their activities, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Over the ten seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

