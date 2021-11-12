"Javad Khan" ballet astonishes audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"Javad Khan" ballet has been successfully presented at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The ballet was staged by People's Artist Sardar Farajov as part of a series of events organized to mark the first anniversary of the Victory Day.

"Javad Khan" ballet tells about the historical events taking place in Azerbaijan in the 18th century, about the heroic resistance of Ganja people led by fearless and noble ruler of Ganja Javad Khan against the conquerors.

The ballet troupe which included People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulagasi Mirzoyev (Javad Khan), Nigar Ibrahimova (Javad Khan's spouse), Samir Samadov (General Tsitsianov), Makar Fershtandt (Tsar Alexander I) and Ayan Eyvazova (Georgian Princess)allet dancers astonished the audience with their exceptionally fascinating ballet dance.

The ballet was choreographed by the artistic director of the theater's ballet troupe, People's Artist Kamilla Huseynova.

The author of the libretto is Ajdar Ulduz, artistic director-People's Artist Rafiz Ismayilov. The ballet was conducted by Orkhan Gashimov.