Azerbaijan celebrates International Chef Day

International Chef Day is celebrated every year on October 20.

The Day was initiated in 2004 by renowned chef and the former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (World Chefs) Bill Gallaghe to celebrate and honor chefs around the world.

The day also highlights the duty of chefs to pass their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs.

Each year, World Chefs creates different themes for its mission. The theme of the International Chefs Day 2021 campaign is Healthy Food for the Future.

International Chef Day in Azerbaijan

Since 2007, International Chef Day has been celebrated in Azerbaijan. The Day offers young talents a great chance to master their culinary skills and learn more secrets of traditional cuisine.

Over the past years, a lot of work has been done to promote Azerbaijani cuisine.

Azerbaijan National Culinary Center was established in 1991 to study and promote Azerbaijani cuisine.

The center has been a member of the World Association of Chefs' Societies since 1992.

Moreover, Azerbaijan was the first country in the CIS and the Turkic admitted to the assosiation.

National Culinary Center

Since its establishment, the National Culinary Center has brought together culinary professionals.

Azerbaijani chefs have successfully participated in many culinary competitions.

In 1993, the national team joined the World Culinary Championship in Malta for the first time and returned home with a gold medal.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild won four gold, one silver, four bronze medals and Gastro World Master Chefs Cup at Gastro World Master Chefs International Competition held in Turkey.

National pastries also enjoyed great success at the World of Food 2019 Culinary Festival held in Abu Dhabi. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild Ilkin Akbarzade delighted sweet lovers with 55 national desserts.

Azerbaijan has been a member of UNESCO's Folk Art Organization since 1998. The head of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center, Tahir Amiraslanov, is also chairman of the UNESCO Committee on Traditional Food.