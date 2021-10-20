Leading chamber orchestra to perform in Baku stage

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on November 30.

The classical music evening will be held within the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The concert will feature works by Frederic Chopin, Felix Mendelssohn, Fikrat Amirov, and other outstanding composers.

The laureate of international competitions, diploma winner of the 17th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition Georgy Osokin (piano), Honored Artist Elvin Ganiyeva (violin) will perform at the concert under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Founded in 1997, the Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra includes 23 young talented musicians from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

With its performance at the Lockenhause Festival in Austria in 1997, the orchestra immediately won the audience's sympathy.

Being one of the famous orchestras in Europe, it has given over one thousand concerts in more than 50 countries and 600 cities.

Tickets for the Baku Kremerata Baltika concert can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the website iTicket.az, and at the ticket offices in Baku.

Since October 1, concert halls have reopened in Azerbaijan and their work was allowed, provided that the occupancy rate is no more than 50 percent of the total capacity.

The entrance to the concert halls in the country is allowed with COVID passports.