Baku hosts Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2021 final

By Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2021 beauty contest has been held at Arion Hotel in Baku.

This year, there were fewer finalists than in previous years amid coronavirus pandemic.

The final kicked off with the awarding of the 2020 winners, as last year,the winners were announced virtually due to the strict quarantine regime.

After casting, the finalists of 2021 spent three months preparing for the final: they attended modeling choreography lessons and learned the basics of modeling art theory under the guidance of the choreographer and the founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan model school Ayla Mais.

In the final, the models performed in front of the guests and jury members in three rounds. The hosts for the evening were Miss Super Model of Azerbaijan 2019, actress Fidan Mammadova and Azerbaijan's multiple MMA champion Hashim Shovgatov.

The jury included project coordinator and choreographer, founder of the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan model school Ayla Mais, PR manager of the competition, psychologist, journalist Sakhavat Gabiloghlu, executive director of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan Amil Abbasov, coordinator of the competition Ali Rzayev, producer, TV journalist Ramil Gardashkhangizi, representative of "Sara Couture", I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2017, actor Ramael Gashimli, Mister Style of Azerbaijan 2015 Shahin Musazade, III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2019 Muhammad Mammadli, I Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2020, actress Leyla Mammadova.

The awards ceremony was attended by the winners and nominees of 2015-2020.

The winners included Mister Azerbaijan 2021 Tengiz Rustamkhanli and Miss Azerbaijan 2021 Milan Babayeva.

The finalists were also announced in the following nominations: Miss Azerbaijan - I Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2021 Fatima Rahimova, II Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2021 Nezrin Hasanli, III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2021 Leyla Sharif, Miss Baku 2021 Gunay Hasanova, Miss Super Model of Azerbaijan 2021 Nurana Mammadova, Miss Photo Model of Azerbaijan 2021 and Miss Charm of Azerbaijan 2021 Esmer Hagverdiyeva.

Mister Azerbaijan - I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2021 Azizbek Aminov, II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2021 Yadigar Agayev, III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2021 Kamal Mushvig, Mister Baku 2021 Jalal Zeynalov, Mister Super Model of Azerbaijan 2021 Huseyn Khankishiev, Mister Photo Model of Azerbaijan 2021 Umid Rahimli , Mister Style of Azerbaijan 2021 Elvin Abbasli

The musical guests and DJ Max (II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2020 Maksud Ismayilov) performed at the ceremony.

