A large-scale exposition "Carpet Art. Evolution of Meanings?" has opened at the National Carpet Museum.

Speaking at the event, the museum's director Shirin Malikova gave detailed information about the project. She pointed out that the exhibition was previously held in the Kazan Kremlin Historic-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve.

The exposition won the sympathy of the audience. Notably, this event was the first large-scale exhibition in Tatarstan dedicated to Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum's exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to discover the wonderful examples of traditional carpets of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each carpet reflects different regional traditions distinguished by their ornamental features, colors, and techniques.

The audience can enjoy the contemporary interpretation of ancient carpet art, the dialogue between past and present through the works of famous artist and sculptor Chingiz Babayev.

Professor Mammadhuseyn Huseynov stressed the high artistic content of carpet art, which is the most valuable tangible and spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

General Director of the Baku Art Center Creative Association Rafael Gulmammadli noted that the ornaments reflected on Chingiz's carpets and full of mysterious meanings came from the artist's deep imagination.

In his speech, Chingiz Babayev said that the Azerbaijani carpet weaving art is an invaluable source for creative people and thanked the participants for their valuable comments on his work.

At the end, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition that will last until October 17.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museums like the State Hermitage Museum.

The two museums implement joint inclusive programs for visually impaired people.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.