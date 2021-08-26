Young vocalist wins Grand Prix in US

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani vocalist Teymur Kazimov has won a prize at the Stars of Summer International Festival-Competition of Vocalists and Pianists in Cleveland.

The musician was named best" Academic Vocal" nomination and won the Grand Prix.

The pianist also received a cash prize from the competition's sponsor Geauga West Rotary Club, Trend Life reported.

Moreover, president of the "Italian Cultural Gardens" Cleveland Joyce Mariani, Honored Artist of Russia, professor of the Vocal department at the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory Maria Lyudko, singer, pianist, director of the Stars of the Albion International Performing Arts Festival and Competition Evgenia Terentyeva invited the young pianist to participate in other international festivals.

Kazimov performed at a virtual gala concert that brought together the festival's winners. During the festival, the pianist was trained by Ophelia Akhundova, a solo vocal teacher at the Baku Music Academy's Studio School, and Dilyara Kerimova, BMA's accompanist.

Azerbaijan was also represented at the competition by the laureate of international competitions Kamilla Imanova, who won first place in the nomination "Academic Vocal" and received invitations from two members of the jury - Joyce Mariani and Evgenia Terentyeva.

In addition to participants from Azerbaijan, the competition was attended by pianists and vocalists from the USA, Canada, Austria, Russia, Germany, Greece, Ukraine and China.